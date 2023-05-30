Genius Group Limited (GNS) average volume reaches $4.58M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $0.75, up 9.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.73 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. GNS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $11.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 241 employees.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Looking closely at Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 295.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1408. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8743. Second resistance stands at $0.9201. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9913. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7573, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6861. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6403.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.21 million, the company has a total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,780 K while annual income is -4,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,972 K while its latest quarter income was -2,592 K.