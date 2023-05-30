GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.38 million

May 26, 2023, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) trading session started at the price of $5.92, that was 11.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.50 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. A 52-week range for GCT has been $4.14 – $62.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.70%. With a float of $16.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 764 employees.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GigaCloud Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 52.32%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Looking closely at GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT), its last 5-days average volume was 7.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.33. Second resistance stands at $8.22. The third major resistance level sits at $8.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.13.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

There are 40,685K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 201.50 million. As of now, sales total 490,071 K while income totals 23,972 K. Its latest quarter income was 127,797 K while its last quarter net income were 15,941 K.