GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) soared 5.15 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 26, 2023, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) trading session started at the price of $5.25, that was 5.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.57 and dropped to $5.24 before settling in for the closing price of $5.24. A 52-week range for GDRX has been $3.82 – $10.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 37.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.10%. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

In an organization with 952 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.50, operating margin of +4.85, and the pretax margin is -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. However, in the short run, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.64. Second resistance stands at $5.77. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.98.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

There are 396,868K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.08 billion. As of now, sales total 766,550 K while income totals -32,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 183,990 K while its last quarter net income were -3,290 K.