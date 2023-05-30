Groupon Inc. (GRPN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 31.76%

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock priced at $5.17, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.43 and dropped to $4.71 before settling in for the closing price of $5.15. GRPN’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $16.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -26.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -322.40%. With a float of $19.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2904 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.66, operating margin of -17.99, and the pretax margin is -32.04.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Groupon Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 48,899,512. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,716,966 shares at a rate of $7.28, taking the stock ownership to the 6,716,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director sold 5,110,558 for $7.28, making the entire transaction worth $37,204,862. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.65 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.66 while generating a return on equity of -217.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Groupon Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Groupon Inc.’s (GRPN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.59 in the near term. At $5.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. The third support level lies at $4.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 158.61 million, the company has a total of 30,792K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,090 K while annual income is -237,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,610 K while its latest quarter income was -29,150 K.