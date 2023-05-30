GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) plunged -8.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) stock priced at $5.65, down -8.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.65 and dropped to $5.10 before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. GSIT’s price has ranged from $1.45 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.55, operating margin of -53.24, and the pretax margin is -52.56.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -53.81 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GSI Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 63.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 491.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 208.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.53 in the near term. At $5.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.43.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 139.97 million, the company has a total of 24,685K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,690 K while annual income is -15,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,380 K while its latest quarter income was -3,960 K.