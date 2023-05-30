ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.77% last month.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.95, soaring 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.03 and dropped to $22.89 before settling in for the closing price of $22.65. Within the past 52 weeks, IBN’s price has moved between $17.07 and $23.75.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.28 while generating a return on equity of 17.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.03 in the near term. At $23.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.82. The third support level lies at $22.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.47 billion based on 3,493,781K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,272 M and income totals 4,255 M. The company made 4,393 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,110 M in sales during its previous quarter.