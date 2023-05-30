IDEX (Ideanomics Inc.) dropped -6.86 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 26, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.0402, that was -6.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0406 and dropped to $0.0361 before settling in for the closing price of $0.04. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.02 – $0.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 565 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 34.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 48.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0680, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2268. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0404. Second resistance stands at $0.0427. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0449. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0359, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0337. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0314.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 787,022K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.10 million. As of now, sales total 100,940 K while income totals -260,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,070 K while its last quarter net income were -157,000 K.