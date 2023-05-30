ING Groep N.V. (ING) kicked off at the price of $12.98: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.93, soaring 1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.01 and dropped to $12.89 before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. Within the past 52 weeks, ING’s price has moved between $8.14 and $14.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.40%. With a float of $3.56 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58693 employees.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44 and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Looking closely at ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 53.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.64. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.03. Second resistance stands at $13.08. The third major resistance level sits at $13.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.79.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.49 billion based on 3,726,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,568 M and income totals 12,776 M. The company made 1,669 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,708 M in sales during its previous quarter.