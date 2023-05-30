Innodata Inc. (INOD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $9.65, up 16.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.40 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.72. Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has traded in a range of $2.78-$10.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 5.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -596.50%. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4205 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.01, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 457,968. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,751 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,190,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 5,000 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.92 in the near term. At $12.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.42.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 267.81 million has total of 27,550K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,000 K in contrast with the sum of -11,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,840 K and last quarter income was -2,110 K.