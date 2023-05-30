Investors finally get a glimpse of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) volume hitting the figure of 3.22 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.1487, down -17.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.154 and dropped to $0.1195 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $0.14-$18.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

The latest stats from [Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., ASTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.63 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4534. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1426. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1656. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1771. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1081, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0966. The third support level lies at $0.0736 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.18 million has total of 36,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,220 K in contrast with the sum of -19,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 120 K and last quarter income was -6,080 K.