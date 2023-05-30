Investors finally get a glimpse of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) volume hitting the figure of 2.8 million.

On May 26, 2023, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) opened at $0.9969, higher 10.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Price fluctuations for CGEN have ranged from $0.51 to $2.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.20% at the time writing. With a float of $81.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.62 million.

In an organization with 69 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.57, operating margin of -471.65, and the pretax margin is -448.48.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -449.25 while generating a return on equity of -36.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6974, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8618. However, in the short run, Compugen Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1700. Second resistance stands at $1.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8600. The third support level lies at $0.7500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 86,625K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 82.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,500 K according to its annual income of -33,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,500 K and its income totaled -3,090 K.