Investors finally get a glimpse of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) volume hitting the figure of 1.34 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $435.01, up 3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $472.23 and dropped to $424.36 before settling in for the closing price of $450.01. Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has traded in a range of $238.43-$503.48.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.80%. With a float of $26.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.42 million.

In an organization with 4000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.97, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +18.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Deckers Outdoor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 14,414,083. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 35,957 shares at a rate of $400.87, taking the stock ownership to the 92,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 2,529 for $406.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,028,190. This insider now owns 7,843 shares in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.24 while generating a return on equity of 31.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 147.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 199.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.34.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 68.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $464.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $395.94. However, in the short run, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $483.49. Second resistance stands at $501.79. The third major resistance level sits at $531.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $435.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $406.05. The third support level lies at $387.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.86 billion has total of 26,359K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,150 M in contrast with the sum of 451,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,346 M and last quarter income was 278,660 K.