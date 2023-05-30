Investors finally get a glimpse of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) volume hitting the figure of 8.86 million.

On May 26, 2023, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) opened at $2.06, lower -0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.065 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Price fluctuations for FCEL have ranged from $1.77 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $405.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $405.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 513 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.30, operating margin of -108.78, and the pretax margin is -112.21.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FuelCell Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.38 while generating a return on equity of -19.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 51.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) saw its 5-day average volume 10.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.08 in the near term. At $2.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. The third support level lies at $1.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

There are currently 405,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 831.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 130,480 K according to its annual income of -142,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,070 K and its income totaled -18,620 K.