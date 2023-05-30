Investors finally get a glimpse of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) volume hitting the figure of 12.48 million.

May 26, 2023, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was 1.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. A 52-week range for GRAB has been $2.19 – $4.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.10%. With a float of $2.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11934 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grab Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

The latest stats from [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 21.18 million was superior to 16.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. The third support level lies at $2.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are 3,747,115K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.66 billion. As of now, sales total 1,433 M while income totals -1,683 M. Its latest quarter income was 525,000 K while its last quarter net income were -244,000 K.