Investors must take note of C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) performance last week, which was 30.30%.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $28.75, up 15.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.50 and dropped to $28.65 before settling in for the closing price of $28.41. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $10.16-$34.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 726,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.26, taking the stock ownership to the 185,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,438 for $18.11, making the entire transaction worth $80,393. This insider now owns 336,971 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], we can find that recorded value of 33.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 21.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.55. The third major resistance level sits at $39.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.04.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.19 billion has total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,670 K and last quarter income was -63,160 K.