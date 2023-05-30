Investors must take note of Cohu Inc.’s (COHU) performance last week, which was 4.02%.

May 26, 2023, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) trading session started at the price of $37.32, that was 3.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.05 and dropped to $37.32 before settling in for the closing price of $37.09. A 52-week range for COHU has been $24.06 – $38.63.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.50%. With a float of $46.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3218 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.02, operating margin of +15.66, and the pretax margin is +15.59.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cohu Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cohu Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 171,300. In this transaction Sr. VP & GM of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.26, taking the stock ownership to the 55,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,036 for $34.06, making the entire transaction worth $69,346. This insider now owns 28,394 shares in total.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.54) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.92 while generating a return on equity of 10.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cohu Inc. (COHU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Cohu Inc.’s (COHU) raw stochastic average was set at 92.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.28 in the near term. At $40.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.57. The third support level lies at $35.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Key Stats

There are 47,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 812,780 K while income totals 96,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 179,370 K while its last quarter net income were 15,690 K.