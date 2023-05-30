Investors must take note of DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) performance last week, which was 0.86%.

May 26, 2023, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) trading session started at the price of $8.10, that was 2.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.29 and dropped to $8.02 before settling in for the closing price of $8.03. A 52-week range for DHT has been $5.34 – $12.13.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 647.70%. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1252 employees.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DHT Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.33 in the near term. At $8.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.91. The third support level lies at $7.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

There are 162,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.31 billion. As of now, sales total 454,150 K while income totals 61,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 132,570 K while its last quarter net income were 38,180 K.