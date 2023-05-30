Investors must take note of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) performance last week, which was 8.97%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.37, soaring 7.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.15 and dropped to $94.30 before settling in for the closing price of $92.22. Within the past 52 weeks, DLR’s price has moved between $85.76 and $141.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 13.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -80.90%. With a float of $287.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.22 million.

In an organization with 3412 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 146,205. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $97.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 4,401 for $104.19, making the entire transaction worth $458,540. This insider now owns 30,026 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.83 million. That was better than the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.71. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.26. Second resistance stands at $103.63. The third major resistance level sits at $107.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.93. The third support level lies at $89.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.87 billion based on 297,252K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,692 M and income totals 377,680 K. The company made 1,339 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.