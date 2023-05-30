Investors must take note of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) performance last week, which was -10.63%.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) stock priced at $1.48, down -4.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. FSP’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -9.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -98.80%. With a float of $92.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.04, operating margin of -0.40, and the pretax margin is +0.79.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 148,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.48, taking the stock ownership to the 918,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.08, making the entire transaction worth $207,500. This insider now owns 818,066 shares in total.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4556. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4767 in the near term. At $1.5233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3433. The third support level lies at $1.2967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 153.80 million, the company has a total of 103,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 165,620 K while annual income is 1,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 37,770 K while its latest quarter income was 2,410 K.