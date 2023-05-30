Investors must take note of Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) performance last week, which was 4.89%.

May 26, 2023, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) trading session started at the price of $5.49, that was -1.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.65 and dropped to $5.28 before settling in for the closing price of $5.45. A 52-week range for JOBY has been $3.15 – $7.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.90%. With a float of $360.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1422 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Joby Aviation Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 41.74%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 41,519. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,746 shares at a rate of $5.36, taking the stock ownership to the 15,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s insider sold 3,410 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $17,493. This insider now owns 22,991 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Looking closely at Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.58. Second resistance stands at $5.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.84.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are 630,979K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.44 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -258,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -113,390 K.