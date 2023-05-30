Investors must take note of MediaAlpha Inc.’s (MAX) performance last week, which was 39.13%.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.06, soaring 22.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Within the past 52 weeks, MAX’s price has moved between $5.08 and $17.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -871.70%. With a float of $24.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.87 million.

The firm has a total of 156 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -9.10, and the pretax margin is +6.63.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MediaAlpha Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 482,302. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 30,698 shares at a rate of $15.71, taking the stock ownership to the 1,036,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s insider sold 15,698 for $15.80, making the entire transaction worth $248,094. This insider now owns 542,723 shares in total.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -12.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -871.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Trading Performance Indicators

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MediaAlpha Inc., MAX], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, MediaAlpha Inc.’s (MAX) raw stochastic average was set at 35.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.73. The third major resistance level sits at $11.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.56.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 482.84 million based on 63,526K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 459,070 K and income totals -57,670 K. The company made 111,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.