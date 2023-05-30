Investors must take note of QualTek Services Inc.’s (QTEK) performance last week, which was -57.33%.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) stock priced at $0.1024, down -21.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1064 and dropped to $0.0766 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. QTEK’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -397.30%. With a float of $14.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1947 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.00, operating margin of -5.27, and the pretax margin is -13.90.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of QualTek Services Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 10,505. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 12,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,250 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $10,875. This insider now owns 7,250 shares in total.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.83 while generating a return on equity of -122.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -397.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QualTek Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

Looking closely at QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK), its last 5-days average volume was 4.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, QualTek Services Inc.’s (QTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 214.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2725, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8596. However, in the short run, QualTek Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0965. Second resistance stands at $0.1163. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0369.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.97 million, the company has a total of 51,110K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 753,860 K while annual income is -36,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,350 K while its latest quarter income was -16,560 K.