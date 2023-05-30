Investors must take note of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) performance last week, which was -14.93%.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) stock priced at $0.1116, down -8.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1159 and dropped to $0.1062 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. TIVC’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.10%. With a float of $26.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16 workers is very important to gauge.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Tivic Health Systems Inc. is 10.15%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

The latest stats from [Tivic Health Systems Inc., TIVC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.62 million was superior to 2.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1472, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9013. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1152. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1204. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1055, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1010. The third support level lies at $0.0958 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.60 million, the company has a total of 29,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,840 K while annual income is -10,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 380 K while its latest quarter income was -2,120 K.