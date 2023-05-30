IonQ Inc. (IONQ) last year’s performance of 74.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 26, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) trading session started at the price of $9.48, that was 6.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.22 and dropped to $9.45 before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. A 52-week range for IONQ has been $3.04 – $11.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.20%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 202 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IonQ Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 139.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Looking closely at IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days average volume was 17.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 79.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.33. Second resistance stands at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.79.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are 201,028K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.88 billion. As of now, sales total 11,130 K while income totals -48,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,290 K while its last quarter net income were -27,340 K.