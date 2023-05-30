IronNet Inc. (IRNT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 26, 2023, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) opened at $0.1925, higher 33.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2669 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for IRNT have ranged from $0.19 to $3.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.80% at the time writing. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.42 million.

In an organization with 104 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.66, operating margin of -395.18, and the pretax margin is -407.06.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,624. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,741 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 920,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,716. This insider now owns 930,172 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -407.27 while generating a return on equity of -5,969.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2969, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6517. However, in the short run, IronNet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2895. Second resistance stands at $0.3166. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3664. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2126, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1628. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1357.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

There are currently 111,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,260 K according to its annual income of -111,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,970 K and its income totaled -17,400 K.