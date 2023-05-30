iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 267,630 K

On May 26, 2023, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) opened at $14.13, higher 29.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.24 and dropped to $14.12 before settling in for the closing price of $13.89. Price fluctuations for ITOS have ranged from $12.52 to $28.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -54.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 125 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.70, operating margin of +47.20, and the pretax margin is +55.14.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 105.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 22,846. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,171 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 28,444 for $20.19, making the entire transaction worth $574,367. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.99) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +36.11 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

The latest stats from [iTeos Therapeutics Inc., ITOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s (ITOS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.92. The third major resistance level sits at $23.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Key Stats

There are currently 35,764K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 496.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 267,630 K according to its annual income of 96,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,600 K and its income totaled -15,550 K.