Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.31% last month.

On May 26, 2023, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) opened at $154.69, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.275 and dropped to $154.20 before settling in for the closing price of $154.41. Price fluctuations for JNJ have ranged from $150.11 to $183.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $2.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.61 billion.

In an organization with 152700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 164,199. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,062 shares at a rate of $154.66, taking the stock ownership to the 9,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Exec VP, CFO sold 14,781 for $179.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,654,661. This insider now owns 35,812 shares in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.5) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.34% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.71. However, in the short run, Johnson & Johnson’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $155.02. Second resistance stands at $155.68. The third major resistance level sits at $156.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.53. The third support level lies at $152.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

There are currently 2,598,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 401.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 94,943 M according to its annual income of 17,941 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,746 M and its income totaled -68,000 K.