Kubient Inc. (KBNT) kicked off at the price of $0.73: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 26, 2023, Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) opened at $0.6488, higher 4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7497 and dropped to $0.6127 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Price fluctuations for KBNT have ranged from $0.33 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 48.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.60% at the time writing. With a float of $10.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.21, operating margin of -462.33, and the pretax margin is -566.69.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kubient Inc. is 23.83%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -566.69 while generating a return on equity of -71.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Looking closely at Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Kubient Inc.’s (KBNT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6409, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8902. However, in the short run, Kubient Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7822. Second resistance stands at $0.8345. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9192. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6452, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5605. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5082.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Key Stats

There are currently 14,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,400 K according to its annual income of -13,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 280 K and its income totaled -2,510 K.