Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.53 million

On May 26, 2023, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) opened at $52.00, higher 4.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.99 and dropped to $51.325 before settling in for the closing price of $51.69. Price fluctuations for KLIC have ranged from $35.95 to $58.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.60% at the time writing. With a float of $55.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2944 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +31.44, and the pretax margin is +31.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 269,000. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $53.80, taking the stock ownership to the 185,076 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,000 for $51.48, making the entire transaction worth $2,059,264. This insider now owns 129,746 shares in total.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +28.83 while generating a return on equity of 37.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Looking closely at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s (KLIC) raw stochastic average was set at 67.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.23. However, in the short run, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.82. Second resistance stands at $55.74. The third major resistance level sits at $57.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Key Stats

There are currently 56,583K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,504 M according to its annual income of 433,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 173,020 K and its income totaled 15,040 K.