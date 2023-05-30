Last month’s performance of -0.73% for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock priced at $22.56, down -3.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.56 and dropped to $21.55 before settling in for the closing price of $22.54. AR’s price has ranged from $20.06 to $48.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 14.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.00%. With a float of $263.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.76 million.

In an organization with 599 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,160,500. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $21.07, taking the stock ownership to the 941,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director sold 779,755 for $31.34, making the entire transaction worth $24,435,884. This insider now owns 4,000,000 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.35. However, in the short run, Antero Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.30. Second resistance stands at $22.94. The third major resistance level sits at $23.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.92. The third support level lies at $20.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.76 billion, the company has a total of 300,135K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,138 M while annual income is 1,899 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,408 M while its latest quarter income was 213,430 K.