Last month’s performance of -1.75% for Frontline plc (FRO) is certainly impressive

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $15.00, up 5.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.24 and dropped to $14.75 before settling in for the closing price of $14.35. Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has traded in a range of $7.51-$19.29.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 17.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.40%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline plc (FRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Frontline plc is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline plc (FRO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontline plc’s (FRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline plc (FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Frontline plc’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.34 in the near term. At $15.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.55. The third support level lies at $14.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.19 billion has total of 222,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,438 M in contrast with the sum of 475,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 538,180 K and last quarter income was 242,850 K.