Last month’s performance of -10.36% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is certainly impressive

On May 26, 2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) opened at $64.31, lower -1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.66 and dropped to $62.5488 before settling in for the closing price of $63.86. Price fluctuations for CF have ranged from $63.45 to $119.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 22.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 286.30% at the time writing. With a float of $194.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.94, operating margin of +49.35, and the pretax margin is +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for $110.16, making the entire transaction worth $11,293,800. This insider now owns 322,916 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.51) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

The latest stats from [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was inferior to 2.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.46. The third major resistance level sits at $66.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.24. The third support level lies at $59.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

There are currently 194,920K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,186 M according to its annual income of 3,346 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,012 M and its income totaled 560,000 K.