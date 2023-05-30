Last month’s performance of -12.56% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is certainly impressive

On May 26, 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) opened at $7.45, higher 1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.50 and dropped to $7.33 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. Price fluctuations for TEVA have ranged from $6.78 to $11.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -662.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34004 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.68, operating margin of +17.96, and the pretax margin is -20.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 547,440. In this transaction EVP, North America Commercial of this company sold 58,066 shares at a rate of $9.43, taking the stock ownership to the 165,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for $9.43, making the entire transaction worth $509,173. This insider now owns 69,770 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.42.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) saw its 5-day average volume 15.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.52 in the near term. At $7.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.26. The third support level lies at $7.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 1,110,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,925 M according to its annual income of -2,353 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,661 M and its income totaled -205,000 K.