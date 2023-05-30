Last month’s performance of 4.96% for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.228, down -7.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2398 and dropped to $0.215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. BRQS’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $4.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -15.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.10%. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.78, operating margin of -1.78, and the pretax margin is -54.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -54.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2373, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4807. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2363 in the near term. At $0.2505, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2611. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2115, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2009. The third support level lies at $0.1867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.14 million, the company has a total of 57,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,540 K while annual income is -34,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -14,467 K while its latest quarter income was -72,285 K.