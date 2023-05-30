Last month’s performance of 5.28% for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) is certainly impressive

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.70, up 6.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.7299 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. Over the past 52 weeks, LYRA has traded in a range of $1.86-$6.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.40%. With a float of $22.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.72, operating margin of -4034.48, and the pretax margin is -4054.66.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is 1.45%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 20,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $5.05, taking the stock ownership to the 11,328 shares.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -4055.61 while generating a return on equity of -96.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s (LYRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA)

The latest stats from [Lyra Therapeutics Inc., LYRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was superior to 48252.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s (LYRA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. The third support level lies at $2.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 77.39 million has total of 31,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,360 K in contrast with the sum of -55,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 410 K and last quarter income was -16,260 K.