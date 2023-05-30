Last month’s performance of -6.85% for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is certainly impressive

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.76, soaring 4.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.66 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Within the past 52 weeks, AGNC’s price has moved between $7.30 and $12.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -296.90%. With a float of $569.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 98,010. In this transaction EVP of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $8.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $108,840. This insider now owns 94,132 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) saw its 5-day average volume 12.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.27 in the near term. At $9.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. The third support level lies at $8.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.21 billion based on 595,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,590 M and income totals -1,190 M. The company made 351,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -151,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.