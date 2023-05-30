Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 26, 2023, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) trading session started at the price of $0.7775, that was -9.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7855 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. A 52-week range for LPTX has been $0.27 – $1.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44 workers is very important to gauge.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

The latest stats from [Leap Therapeutics Inc., LPTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was superior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4220, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6903. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7673. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8491. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9128. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6218, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5581. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4763.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

There are 119,411K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 90.85 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -54,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -41,860 K.