Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) to new highs

On May 26, 2023, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) opened at $51.66, higher 3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.36 and dropped to $51.32 before settling in for the closing price of $51.24. Price fluctuations for TXG have ranged from $23.81 to $58.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 48.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -176.30% at the time writing. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1243 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.75, operating margin of -31.71, and the pretax margin is -31.36.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 143,271. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,602 shares at a rate of $55.06, taking the stock ownership to the 893,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s insider sold 2,388 for $55.06, making the entire transaction worth $131,487. This insider now owns 284,236 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -32.15 while generating a return on equity of -20.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Looking closely at 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 76.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.44. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.72. Second resistance stands at $54.56. The third major resistance level sits at $55.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.64.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

There are currently 116,192K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 516,410 K according to its annual income of -166,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 134,290 K and its income totaled -50,750 K.