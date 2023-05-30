Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) stock priced at $2.78, down -5.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. EMBK’s price has ranged from $2.02 to $31.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.80%. With a float of $17.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 230 employees.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Embark Technology Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 28,580. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,102 shares at a rate of $3.14, taking the stock ownership to the 58,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,000 for $9.64, making the entire transaction worth $96,388. This insider now owns 3,212,107 shares in total.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -49.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Embark Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK)

Looking closely at Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Embark Technology Inc.’s (EMBK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.07. However, in the short run, Embark Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.81. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.73.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 70.70 million, the company has a total of 24,050K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -103,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -63,060 K.