Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Quhuo Limited (QH) to new highs

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.00, up 14.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $1.7552 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Over the past 52 weeks, QH has traded in a range of $1.07-$7.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 42.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.50%. With a float of $0.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 495 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.61, operating margin of +0.70, and the pretax margin is +0.12.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 246.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quhuo Limited’s (QH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.96

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6738, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8141. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1549 in the near term. At $2.3899, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5897. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5203. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2853.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.41 million has total of 5,268K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 553,900 K in contrast with the sum of -1,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,081 M and last quarter income was -71,352 K.