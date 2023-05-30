Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tuya Inc. (TUYA) to new highs

Markets

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.78, soaring 9.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, TUYA’s price has moved between $0.77 and $3.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.40%. With a float of $403.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $554.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1835 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.96, operating margin of -85.84, and the pretax margin is -69.32.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.61%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -70.22 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9046, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6814. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0133. Second resistance stands at $2.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6333.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 575,793K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 208,170 K and income totals -146,180 K. The company made 45,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Medtronic plc’s (MDT) drop of -8.81% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $82.77, plunging -2.49% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) kicked off at the price of $1.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was -3.52% drop from the session before....
Read more

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) plunged -21.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On May 26, 2023, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) opened at $1.83, lower -21.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.