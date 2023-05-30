Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tuya Inc. (TUYA) to new highs

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.78, soaring 9.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, TUYA’s price has moved between $0.77 and $3.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.40%. With a float of $403.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $554.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1835 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.96, operating margin of -85.84, and the pretax margin is -69.32.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.61%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -70.22 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9046, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6814. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0133. Second resistance stands at $2.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6333.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 575,793K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 208,170 K and income totals -146,180 K. The company made 45,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.