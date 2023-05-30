Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) 20 Days SMA touches 10.73%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2023, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) opened at $0.68, higher 8.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7999 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for MRIN have ranged from $0.56 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.80% at the time writing. With a float of $15.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.23 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of -108.57, and the pretax margin is -89.52.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 8,993. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 8,377 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CEO sold 15,230 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $16,339. This insider now owns 8,377 shares in total.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2016, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -91.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35

Technical Analysis of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marin Software Incorporated, MRIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Marin Software Incorporated’s (MRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7823, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1645. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8065. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8732. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9464. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6666, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5934. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5267.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Key Stats

There are currently 17,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,020 K according to its annual income of -18,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,580 K and its income totaled -5,780 K.