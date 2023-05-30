Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is 20.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.33, down -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has traded in a range of $1.00-$6.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.00%. With a float of $6.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.01 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Microbot Medical Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -121.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 43.97 million. That was better than the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 439.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. However, in the short run, Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.41. Second resistance stands at $2.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.66. The third support level lies at $1.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.20 million has total of 8,131K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -13,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,850 K.