Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,693 M

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock priced at $69.88, up 6.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.59 and dropped to $69.80 before settling in for the closing price of $69.61. MU’s price has ranged from $48.43 to $75.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 239,520. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $59.88, taking the stock ownership to the 95,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Business Officer sold 32,500 for $62.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,031,250. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.91 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Micron Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its 5-day average volume 26.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 16.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 96.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.75 in the near term. At $77.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.17.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.18 billion, the company has a total of 1,091,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,758 M while annual income is 8,687 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,693 M while its latest quarter income was -2,312 M.