Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) 20 Days SMA touches 1.34%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2023, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) opened at $0.2276, lower -8.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.253 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for UTRS have ranged from $0.15 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.00% at the time writing. With a float of $52.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.57 million.

The firm has a total of 174 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.25, operating margin of -79.52, and the pretax margin is -67.80.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Minerva Surgical Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 24,437,927 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 34,437,052 shares.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -67.83 while generating a return on equity of -111.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Minerva Surgical Inc., UTRS], we can find that recorded value of 26.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Minerva Surgical Inc.’s (UTRS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 301.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 176.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2320, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5045. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2520. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2740. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2090, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1880. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1660.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Key Stats

There are currently 176,842K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,290 K according to its annual income of -34,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,530 K and its income totaled -11,340 K.