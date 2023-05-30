MP Materials Corp. (MP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 95,700 K

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.55, plunging -2.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.68 and dropped to $21.40 before settling in for the closing price of $22.23. Within the past 52 weeks, MP’s price has moved between $20.21 and $42.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 486 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of +62.14, and the pretax margin is +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 111,100. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 39,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 5,000 for $22.03, making the entire transaction worth $110,150. This insider now owns 34,476 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.44 in the near term. At $23.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.88.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.95 billion based on 177,621K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 527,510 K and income totals 289,000 K. The company made 95,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.