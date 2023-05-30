Search
Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.17%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.37, soaring 3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.56 and dropped to $5.36 before settling in for the closing price of $5.33. Within the past 52 weeks, NTCO’s price has moved between $3.61 and $7.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.70%. With a float of $686.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.16, operating margin of +1.56, and the pretax margin is -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.58. Second resistance stands at $5.67. The third major resistance level sits at $5.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.27. The third support level lies at $5.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.81 billion based on 691,576K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,041 M and income totals -553,910 K. The company made 1,409 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -125,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.

