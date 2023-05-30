Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.24%

Company News

May 26, 2023, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) trading session started at the price of $36.97, that was 4.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.21 and dropped to $36.75 before settling in for the closing price of $36.00. A 52-week range for EDU has been $10.92 – $46.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -445.90%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46653 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -17.61, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -445.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

The latest stats from [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.79 million was inferior to 2.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.97. The third major resistance level sits at $39.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.05. The third support level lies at $35.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are 169,697K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.11 billion. As of now, sales total 3,105 M while income totals -1,188 M. Its latest quarter income was 754,150 K while its last quarter net income were 81,650 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

International Paper Company (IP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,020 M

Shaun Noe -
International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.73, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) market cap hits 11.90 billion

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) trading session started at the price of $16.72, that was 0.30% jump from the...
Read more

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.31% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On May 26, 2023, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) opened at $154.69, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.