No matter how cynical the overall market is Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) performance over the last week is recorded -19.51%

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8889, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.904 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Within the past 52 weeks, CGC’s price has moved between $0.87 and $5.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -670.70%. With a float of $334.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $521.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3151 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 33.53%, while institutional ownership is 14.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -670.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

The latest stats from [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.81 million was superior to 7.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4138, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5724. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9109. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9444. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9849. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8369, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7964. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7629.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 457.08 million based on 530,164K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 415,120 K and income totals -241,080 K. The company made 74,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -192,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.