No matter how cynical the overall market is Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.89%

On May 26, 2023, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) opened at $3.73, higher 5.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8189 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. Price fluctuations for DSX have ranged from $3.36 to $6.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.50% at the time writing. With a float of $74.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1020 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.82, operating margin of +47.52, and the pretax margin is +40.75.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +41.06 while generating a return on equity of 27.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 17.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

The latest stats from [Diana Shipping Inc., DSX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was inferior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.59.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

There are currently 102,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 380.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 289,970 K according to its annual income of 119,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,710 K and its income totaled 25,680 K.